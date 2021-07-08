Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Zogo Finance Adds 15 Financial Institution Partners, Collectively Representing More Than $30B in Assets, in June

Stamford Advocate
 13 days ago

Financial literacy leader accelerates growth, enjoys record-breaking month. Zogo Finance (“Zogo”), the financial technology company committed to empowering the next generation of financial decision makers, today announced that it signed a record number of 15 new financial institution partners in June. These most recent signees, which include credit unions and banks of various sizes, bring Zogo’s total number of partners to 116.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Institutions#Financial Literacy#Mobile Banking#Credit Unions#Zogo Finance#Stearns Bank#Stearns Bank N A#Stearns Bank#Key Zogo#Sageworks#Duke University#Zogofinance Com#Instagram#American Banker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Personal Financeaba.com

ABA Statement for the Record: “Banking the Unbanked: Exploring Private and Public Efforts to Expand Access to the Financial System.”

Chairman Perlmutter, Ranking Member Luetkemeyer, and members of the subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions, the American Bankers Association (ABA) appreciates the opportunity to submit a statement for the record on the hearing titled Banking the Unbanked: Exploring Private and Public Efforts to Expand Access to the Financial System. ABA is the voice of the nation’s $22.5 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, midsize, regional and large banks that together employ more than two million people.
Technologybankingexchange.com

Regulators Eye Fintech Partnerships Amid Risk Management Review

US banking regulators are seeking input on the governance of outsourced suppliers, including financial technology companies. In an announcement issued jointly by the Office for the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Federal Reserve, the government agencies called for feedback on risk management guidance for banks outsourcing functions to third parties.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Customer Relationships At The Center Of Financial Services Transformation

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Donna Turner, COO of Early Warning, explains why customer service means everything, especially in a time of deep uncertainty.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

Will fintechs dominate the Mexican banking market?

Fintech companies have become an alternative for users, whether they are banked or not. The former have found better conditions to request loans in this type of company, while the latter have taken advantage of a model that allows them to finally access the financial system. In several respects, the...
Beulah, NDBismarck Tribune

State Banking Board suspends former Beulah bank president

The State Banking Board has suspended the former president of a Beulah bank from working with any financial institution in North Dakota after finding his unsound practices might cost the bank more than $1 million. The board in an order dated July 8 and made public Wednesday suspended Brady Torgerson...
Businessthepaypers.com

Paysafe partners with Bankable to provide omnichannel banking services

Paysafe has partnered with Bankable, a global architect of Banking-as-a-Service solutions. According to the press release, through the global agreement, the two companies will collaborate to launch a broad range of integrated, omnichannel banking services from Paysafe. Bankable provides a scalable and secure API and white-labelled platform which supports companies to deploy targeted solutions, drive revenues and reduce costs using its Banking-as-a-Service solution.
Small Businesstearsheet.co

‘With Square Banking, we’ve reimagined the financial system for small business owners’: Square launches Square Banking

Square received an industrial bank charter. Now the financial technology firm has released a suite of saving, payments, money movement, and financing products. On the heels of receiving an industrial banking charter in March, Square has released a suite of financial tools for small businesses. With Square Banking, SMBs can better manage their cash flow, getting savings, checking and financing in one integrated account.
Personal FinancePosted by
Retirement Daily

The State of the Financial Services Industry

The financial services industry is at a key inflection point, with a number of trends shaping the future of advice, including fee compression, the rise of passive investing, disruptive technology, the need for advanced education, and the lack of practice diversity. These changes have led to a transformation in how advisors serve their client needs and their value proposition.
Marketsaithority.com

Jumio Announces Record Quarter With 150% Growth Fueled by Financial Services, Mobile and Social

Q2 highlights include record transaction volumes, KYX and AML platform enhancements and global channel momentum. Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, announced that both sales and revenue grew over 150% in Q2 2021 from Q2 2020, fueled by an ongoing need for modern enterprises to know and trust that their online users are who they claim to be. This is evidenced by the large growth seen in financial services, mobile delivery services and social platforms verifying everyone from customers to employees to influencers.
Retailtearsheet.co

Industry expects open banking will have the greatest impact in retail banking

Survey respondents believe open banking will have the greatest impact on retail banking. The study surveyed 785 professionals at global financial institutions and banks. A new study from Finastra shows which sectors of the financial services industry professionals believe will be the most affected by open banking. This content is...
Small Businessfinextra.com

Square to take on incumbents with business banking accounts

Square is to take on the nation's big banks with the launh of Square Banking, providing small businesses with a full suite of checking and savings accounts, payment cards and loans. Coming on the heels of Square’s industrial bank, Square Financial Services - which began operations in March - Square...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Financial Institutions worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Today In Digital-First Banking: Banks Spend More To Compete With FinTechs; US Regulators, Advisory Group Examines Stablecoins

In today’s top news in digital-first banking, banks expect having higher expenses and lower revenue, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen is convening financial markets advisers and watchdogs to talk about stablecoins. Plus, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. announced that its acquisition of First Choice Bank has received all necessary regulatory approvals.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Sustainable investments account for more than a third of global assets

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Sustainable investments total $35.3 trillion, or more than a third of all assets in five of the world's biggest markets, a report from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance on Monday showed. Investors are increasingly driven by environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) factors that traditionally have...
New York City, NYfinextra.com

Credit Suisse leads $20 million round in financial data company Daloopa

Credit Suisse has led a $20 million Series A financing round in Daloopa, a provider of AI-powered data extraction services to hedge funds, investment banks, and other financial institutions. Headquartered in New York, Daloopa's technology removes the tedium of data entry for financial analyts by identifying and extracting useable financial...
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

KY Agricultural Finance Corporation ﻿approves more than $1.9 million in loans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $1,948,136 in 11 agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting. Agricultural Infrastructure Loan Program (AILP) An Agricultural Infrastructure loan totaling $105,886 was approved for an operation in Calloway County. KAFC participates with lenders to...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy