Raymond Maxwell Goff

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two Republican lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
BEIJING (AP) — China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback” that the plan includes...
Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, a reminder that the labor market was far from being out of the woods as the nation confronts a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections. Still, the weekly jobless...
(CNN) — An Alabama city councilmember has rejected requests to resign after he used the n-word earlier this week at a city council meeting. The Alabama Democratic Party asked Tarrant city councilmember Tommy Bryant to resign after video of Monday's meeting began circulating. Bryant told CNN affiliate WVTM he's not going to step down.
A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the Arkansas law that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth as part of the state’s legal battle with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The ACLU requested a preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge James Moody over the law, which punishes physicians for...
BERLIN/KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a deal with the United States that allows the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to proceed as a pragmatic compromise, but Ukraine said it was too weak to ensure Russia behaves the way Kyiv and the West want.
