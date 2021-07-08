Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milan, IN

Mona Burns, age 67 – Milan

By Cook-Rosenberger Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMona D. Burns, of Milan, was born on August 4, 1953, a daughter to Everett and Christine Fields. She spent her last 20 years of her career at Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg. Mona loved working in her flower garden and visiting with her family. She also very much enjoyed being with her Legion Auxiliary friends and working with them at the Milan American Legion Post #235. Mona was a very devoted person to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved spending time with them and all her family. She was a strong believer in Jesus Christ, and she will be missed dearly by her family and many, many friends. On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the age of 67, Mona passed away peacefully with her loving husband, Roy Burns Jr., her kids, and grandchildren by her side at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
City
Milan, IN
Lawrenceburg, IN
Obituaries
City
Moores Hill, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Casino#Legion Auxiliary#St Elizabeth Hospital#The Lupus Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy