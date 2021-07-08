Mona Burns, age 67 – Milan

Mona D. Burns, of Milan, was born on August 4, 1953, a daughter to Everett and Christine Fields. She spent her last 20 years of her career at Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg. Mona loved working in her flower garden and visiting with her family. She also very much enjoyed being with her Legion Auxiliary friends and working with them at the Milan American Legion Post #235. Mona was a very devoted person to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved spending time with them and all her family. She was a strong believer in Jesus Christ, and she will be missed dearly by her family and many, many friends. On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the age of 67, Mona passed away peacefully with her loving husband, Roy Burns Jr., her kids, and grandchildren by her side at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.