Godfrey Mayor McCormick Announces New Dollar Tree Coming To Village
GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick today announced that a new Dollar Tree is coming to Godfrey. McCormick said the new Dollar Tree would be located on Godfrey Road, just a little south of Walmart and on the east side of Godfrey Road. “We hope this will spur development in that area,” Mayor McCormick said. “At a village moving, we approved running sewer lines to it and will help some with the facade program for the property. I look for this project to move forward Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
