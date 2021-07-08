Cancel
Sir Geoff Hurst to represent England's World Cup-winning heroes from 1966 at the Euro 2020 final - with Three Lions legend to return to Wembley as a guest of the FA after watching semi-final win over Denmark

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Sir Geoff Hurst will represent England’s World Cup-winning heroes at Sunday’s European Championship final as Gareth Southgate’s side seek to win a first major trophy for 55 years.

The FA have invited all the surviving Boys of ’66 to the game at Wembley, but health and logistical issues may prevent Sir Bobby Charlton, George Cohen and Roger Hunt attending.

Hurst was at Wembley for England’s semi-final win over Denmark on Wednesday night and will return on Sunday evening as a guest of the FA.

Sir Geoff Hurst will again be at Wembley to watch England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final

The 79-year-old will also appear as a pundit on the BBC in their coverage of the historic occasion, which will be shared with ITV.

Meanwhile, Italian authorities are considering opening the Stadio Olimpico so fans can watch the Euro 2020 final on a big screen.

Travel restrictions due to Covid-19 mean there is unlikely to be many supporters who live in Italy at Wembley - even though Roberto Mancini’s team hope to be cheered on by up to 15,000 expats living in the United Kingdom.

Hurst was at the national stadium as the Three Lions edged past Denmark 2-1 to reach the final

‘I am speaking to the police chief because we are looking at opening the stadium, within the 20 per cent capacity limit,’ said Rome’s mayor Virginia Raggi.

‘If the circumstances are right, the people of Rome will have the chance to see the game on the big screen at the ground.’

If Raggi’s proposal is signed off, it would mean a crowd of about 16,000 at the venue, where Italy won all three of their group games.

