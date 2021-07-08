Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Britain’s Alfie Hewett falls at first hurdle of what could be his final Championship, while Rafael Nadal confirms his return to the Citi Open in Washington

By Daniel Matthews
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

French Open champion Alfie Hewett opened his Wimbledon wheelchair singles campaign against Joachim Gerard on Thursday but quickly found difficulties.

Bjorn Borg’s son Leo was also beaten 6-1, 6-2 in less than an hour by unseeded Vojtech Petr, 16, in the second round of the boys’ singles.

While Rafael Nadal confirmed he would return from his short break to play at the Citi Open in Washington, which begins later this month.

Here's Sportsmail's court recap of this summer's Championships so far...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cb0xy_0arOXWxh00
Here's Sportsmail's court recap of this summer's Championships so far...

Britain’s Alfie Hewett fell at first hurdle

This was not in the script. In what could prove his final Championships, Britain’s Alfie Hewett fell at the first hurdle.

In his opening match of the wheelchair singles, the No 2 seed was beaten by world No 4 Joachim Gerard of Belgium. Hewett, a five-time Grand Slam champion, has never triumphed in the Wimbledon singles and lost 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday to the Australian Open king.

After that disappointment, his hopes now rest on the doubles event where alongside Scotland’s Gordon Reid, Hewett is favourite for a fourth Wimbledon title. Then comes the Paralympics, but after the Games in Tokyo there could be a change to the classifications which would mean Hewett’s disability is no longer severe enough to compete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hh4mL_0arOXWxh00
Britain’s Alfie Hewett faltered at the first hurdle in what could be his final Championship 

Bjorn Borg’s son Leo is learning the ropes

Every cloud and all that. Bjorn Borg’s son Leo was beaten 6-1, 6-2 in less than an hour by unseeded Vojtech Petr, 16, in the second round of the boys’ singles on Thursday.

That blond shadow looms large. Despite his defeat, it was also confirmed that Borg Jnr, 18, would get a wildcard for the Poznan Open on the Challenger Tour.

He has already received one to play qualifying for next week’s Nordea Open, an ATP 250 event. Sometimes famous fathers can come in handy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNIDr_0arOXWxh00
Leo Borg (above), was beaten 6-1 6-2 in under an hour by world No 63 Vojtech Petr, 16

Concerns over Australian Open

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley has sounded a warning siren ahead of next year’s tournament.

Tiley conceded they would struggle to enforce the same strict quarantine rules that allowed this year’s edition to go ahead.

The decision to cancel the Australian Grand Prix has fuelled concerns ahead of 2022’s opening major.

Back in February, players had to spend 14 days in hotel isolation and were only allowed out for a few hours’ training.

‘They’re not going to be open to doing that now because it’s not something they’re doing round the world,’ Tiley admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w96fj_0arOXWxh00
Australian Open boss Craig Tiley (above) conceded that the tournament would struggle to enforce the same strict quarantine rules that allowed the 2021 edition to go ahead

Rafael Nadal is ready to play stateside

It will be of little comfort to the fans who had hoped to see their ageing hero on the grass of Wimbledon, but it was confirmed Rafael Nadal would return from his short break to play at the Citi Open in Washington, which begins later this month.

The 35-year-old has been away since losing in the French Open semi-finals, opting to sit out Wimbledon and the Olympics ‘after listening to my body’.

That break included playing in the Balearic Golf Championship. As you do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXXSq_0arOXWxh00
Rafael Nadal will return from his break to play at the Citi Open in Washington this month

Still no one-two in final

Karolina Pliskova’s comeback win over Aryna Sabalenka means one of the quirkier statistics in women’s tennis continues: not since the 2018 Australian Open — 13 majors and counting — have the No 1 and 2 seeds met in the final of a major.

The top seeds haven’t met at Wimbledon since the 2002 final, when Serena Williams beat sister Venus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzIBT_0arOXWxh00
Pliskova’s victory over Sabalenka means one of women’s tennis’ more quirky curses goes on

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alfie Hewett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Country
Belgium
Country
Scotland
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Australian Open
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington, DCWashington City Paper

Rafael Nadal Will Make His Citi Open Debut This Summer

Ronnie Goodall didn’t believe the news at first. Someone had just sent him a Washington Post article announcing that 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal had committed to play at this summer’s Citi Open tennis tournament. But players with Nadal’s resume typically haven’t made the D.C. tournament one of their stops, so Goodall texted his boss, John Borden, the president and CEO of the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, with a question: “Is this for real?” Borden has yet to respond, but Goodall quickly learned that the news was indeed true.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer matches a Rafael Nadal's record!

Roger Federer is considered and will be remembered as one of the greatest athletes in the history not only of tennis but of sport. Among his amazing achievements, 20 Grand Slams, 103 titles won and an incredible series of records that see the almost 40-years-old Swiss tennis player still protagonist.
TennisBirmingham Star

Rafael Nadal to return to action at Citi Open in D.C.

Rafael Nadal will return to competition this summer at the Citi Open, a hard-court tournament in Washington, D.C. The tournament announced Thursday that Nadal will join the field for the tournament from July 31-Aug. 8. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been idle since losing to Serbian Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open on June 11.
TennisSanta Maria Times

Rafael Nadal to make return to competition with debut in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court tournament in Washington. The Citi Open announced Thursday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the July 31 to Aug. 8 event that serves as a U.S. Open tuneup. Nadal...
Washington Statealbuquerqueexpress.com

Rafael Nadal to headline Citi Open in Washington

Washington, D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): World number three, Rafael Nadal has accepted a wild card into the Citi Open, the tournament announced on Thursday. The Spaniard will compete in the ATP 500, to take place in Washington, D.C. from August 2-8 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Centre, for the very first time. "I am very excited to come to Washington for the first time," Nadal said in a tournament press release.
Tennisinews.co.uk

Novak Djokovic insists he is ‘not chasing’ Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal but is making his ‘own history’

Novak Djokovic admits he is keen to leave his mark on the game but insists he is not “chasing” the records of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic, who beat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-4 6-4 on Wednesday to reach his 10th semi-final at Wimbledon, will already go down in history as one of the greatest players of all time, but is just two wins away from his 20th grand slam title.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Citi Open will be at 100% capacity for Nadal, Coco

WASHINGTON - The Rock Creek Tennis Center will be at 100% capacity when Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff arrive for DC’s premier tennis event in August. Citi Open organizers announced the news on Thursday – unfurling a banner across their website. The open was canceled last year because of the...
Tennisdallassun.com

Rafael Nadal to play Citi Open in front of full crowds

Washington, DC [USA], July 16 (ANI): World number three, Rafael Nadal will make his Washington debut in front of 100 per cent fan capacity, Citi Open confirmed on Thursday. After last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, MDE Sports also announced that the tournament would pay full prizemoney this time. The ATP 500 tennis tournament will be held 31 July-8 August at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The announcement comes after the National Park Service (NPS), which manages Rock Creek Park, issued updated guidelines to enable full capacity for Citi Open Fans.
Tennistennisworldusa.org

Rafael Nadal returns to Toronto and seeks third straight Canada Open crown

Following that tough Roland Garros semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic in over four hours, the 20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal decided to take some rest and recharge batteries ahead of his next tournaments. The Spaniard didn't have enough time to recover for the grass season, skipping Wimbledon for the first time since 2016 and opting to skip the Olympic Games as well and spend more time at home in Mallorca.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez praises Rafael Nadal

Despite having conquered everything a tennis player could dream of, Rafael Nadal always amazes with his dedication and hunger for victories. 2021 has not been the best season for him so far, as the Spanish legend has failed to lift his 14th title at theRoland Garros. It is true that...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal surprisingly takes Washington wild card

World no. 3 Rafael Nadal wasn't ready to compete at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games this summer following a heartbreaking Roland Garros loss to Novak Djokovic. The 20-time Major champion had planned to compete in Canada and Cincinnati ahead of the US Open, but he has changed the schedule and took the Citi Open wild card!

Comments / 0

Community Policy