Good Samaritan Ministries taking donations for the Back to School drive

In August, Macon Program for Progress will transition 64 Head Start children into area kindergarten classrooms. The MPP Back to School Angels program will provide these children with a new backpack filled with school supplies. This year their siblings will also receive assistance, as sponsorships and donations allow. If you are an individual, a business, or a community group looking for a summer venture, the Back to School Angels committee wants to hear from you. You can make a tax-deductible donation, set up a Back to School Angels campaign at your business and collect school supplies or donate a filled backpack appropriate for a child age kindergarten up to fifth grade. Back to School Angels provides each Head Start child a free backpack, pencils and erasers, safety scissors, 24-pack crayons, glue sticks, colored markers, two-pocket folder, pencil box, beginning writing pad, and large bath/beach (nap) towel, hand-sanitizer, etc. Sibling will receive a backpack and assorted age-appropriate supplies. Deadline for all donations is Monday, July 19, at 5 p.m. If you would like to be a sponsor, contact Tabitha Rhinehart at (828)524-4471.