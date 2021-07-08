Assassination of president plunges Haiti into conspiracy theories, rumor and fake news

Jean-Claude Louis’ phone rang around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, jolting him awake in his home outside of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. On the other line, a friend told him he heard Jovenel Moïse, the country’s president, may have been assassinated. Louis scoured the news for more information, and the official confirmation came about an hour later. “It was on all the networks, the social networks, everybody interpreting it their own way” recalled Louis, the coordinator of Panos Institute, a Haitian nonprofit that trains journalists and youth on media literacy and identifying disinformation.