Camp Fighting Scot, held on the campus of the College of Wooster, will return for its 51st year. As part of the event, the Wooster men’s basketball team will run a Day Camp for all boys and girls entering grades 3 through 10. The camp dates are July 19 - 22, and it will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The cost is $200 per child with discounts for family ($150 per child in household) and team ($175 per child for teams of eight or more). For more information go to https://www.woosterathletics.com/camps/bbkb/index or contact men’s basketball coach Doug Cline at dcline@wooster.edu or (330) 263-2518.