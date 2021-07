With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they think it is?" To be clear, no vaccine is "perfect" (many still get the flu, for example, even if they have the flu vaccine). This means that fully vaccinated people may still get Covid. If they do get it, though, it's more likely that the case they do get will be "mild" and not require hospitalization. But with the highly contagious Delta variant, it's unclear whether those currently infected who were previously vaccinated are having these "mild" cases or are needing to be hospitalized.