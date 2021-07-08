Civil Service Commission Meeting of 07/14/21
The Civil Service Commission meeting for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 will be held at 5:30pm at 745 4th Street, in the Legislative Building. If you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, please wear a face mask to attend the meeting.
The City of Sparks Civil Service Commission agenda and supporting documents can be obtained by clicking the link.
You can participate in Public Comment:
- In person at the meeting.
- By emailing us at hrstaff@cityofsparks.us no later than 3:00 p.m. on July 13, 2021. In the subject line of your email, type “PUBLIC COMMENT”, the title of the meeting, and the agenda item number you wish to address, if applicable. Emailed public comment will be entered into the record but will not be read aloud during the meeting.
