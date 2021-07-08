Video Appears to Show Lil Baby Getting Arrested While With James Harden in Paris

While many are trying to capitalize on the recent wave of Celebrity Boxing events, the YouTubers vs Tiktokers event last June has flopped miserably. Dubbed as Social Gloves: The Battle of the Platforms, the show was headlined by YouTuber Austin McBroom and TikTok star Bryce Hall, and it also had performances from DJ Khaled, Migos and Lil Baby. While the competitors had sizable followings, the event reportedly ended up just selling 135,000 pay-per-views. The show had a pretty steep $50 PPV price, and due to very large production costs, it was said to have needed 500,000 buys just to break even.