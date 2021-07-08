Cancel
DuPage Children’s Museum and Little Friends’ Respite Family Services partner with focus on art activities

By PN Editor
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove / DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) provides hands-on art activities for youngsters with special needs. (Photo courtesy DCM). DuPage Children’s Museum has partnered with Little Friends’ Respite Family Services to bring the wonder of art exploration to children with special needs and their siblings. Little Friends’ Respite Family Services provides a program that offers caregivers time for rest and relief from challenges associated with raising a child with special needs. The DCM partnership offers multi-week sessions featuring Museum-led art activities and socialization opportunities.

