Lippe Taylor Group's ShopPR rebrands as Twelvenote

By Aleda Stam
prweek.com
 13 days ago

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor Group's boutique lifestyle agency ShopPR is rebranding as Twelvenote. Former Lippe Taylor chief engagement officer Tracy Naden will lead Twelvenote as president, and Joe Becker, former global VP of communications at DBV Technologies and partner at Ketchum, will serve as chief integration officer. The rebrand was...

www.prweek.com

