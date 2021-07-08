Lippe Taylor Group's ShopPR rebrands as Twelvenote

The Director of Marketing will work directly with management, venues and booking teams to oversee detailed promotional and advertising plans for individual shows and tours, record releases and other events. Position is also responsible for overseeing all digital platforms and social media for our artist roster. This position will develop new strategies for existing events by analyzing statistics, acquiring and analyzing data, market development, and consulting with internal and external teams. The Director of Marketing will have experience in a fast-paced environment working with consumer insights to inform marketing plans. The Director of Marketing will be an expert in leading development of marketing plans and briefs in order to inform senior leadership and supervise a team of fellow colleagues to execute marketing strategies.