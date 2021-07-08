Huntsworth’s MediStrava acquires MedEvoke

In an effort to expand its medical affairs capabilities in a world of increasingly complex data, Huntsworth’s MediStrava is acquiring medical analytics consultancy MedEvoke. “Bringing in [MedEvoke] and combining it with the capabilities that we already have within the group gives us a comprehensive analytics, AI-powered intelligence-gathering machine that will be unrivaled in the industry,” said MediStrava CEO Elaine Ferguson. “That matched with our very ambitious goal in doubling the size of that capability within the next 12 to 18 months will help us to rapidly scale, meet the demands of our clients and meet what we’re calling medical analytics as a function in the industry.”