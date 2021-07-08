Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Huntsworth’s MediStrava acquires MedEvoke

By Lecia Bushak, MM+M
prweek.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to expand its medical affairs capabilities in a world of increasingly complex data, Huntsworth’s MediStrava is acquiring medical analytics consultancy MedEvoke. “Bringing in [MedEvoke] and combining it with the capabilities that we already have within the group gives us a comprehensive analytics, AI-powered intelligence-gathering machine that will be unrivaled in the industry,” said MediStrava CEO Elaine Ferguson. “That matched with our very ambitious goal in doubling the size of that capability within the next 12 to 18 months will help us to rapidly scale, meet the demands of our clients and meet what we’re calling medical analytics as a function in the industry.”

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medistrava
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Waukesha, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha’s Talon Healthy IT Services acquired

WAUKESHA — Talon Healthy IT Services, with offices in Waukesha and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been acquired by HCTec, an award-winning IT services firm serving diverse health systems and health care provider organizations, according to an announcement. Talon Healthy IT Services is a managed IT solutions company. According to the...
Businessaithority.com

IAA Acquires Auto Exchange’s Business

Expands company’s footprint in rapidly growing New Jersey market. IAA, Inc. a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announced that it has acquired the entirety of the assets of Marisat, Inc. d/b/a Auto Exchange, a provider of personal service and security in the salvage recovery industry, effectively taking over the business operations of Auto Exchange. IAA will operate the business of Auto Exchange going forward. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Irvine, CAOrange County Business Journal

Synoptek Acquires Juxto’s RTC Business

Irvine-based Synoptek, an information technology consulting and services provider, said it has acquired Juxto’s direct real-time-communications (RTC) business. Financial terms were not disclosed. Juxto, also based in Irvine, provides next-generation customized real-time communication solutions for businesses of any size. Synoptek said the solutions have been key to enabling the creation...
BusinessPosted by
Williamson Source

SPB Hospitality to Acquire J. Alexander’s

SPB Hospitality, the company’s portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, announced that it has agreed to acquire J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. in an all-cash merger, which equates to an equity value of approximately $220 million.
thedeal.com

Perwyn Acquires Control of Jersey Telecom's IoT Business

Perwyn LLP on June 24 said it has agreed to buy a majority share in the internet of things business of JT Group Ltd., the parent company of Jersey Telecom. No terms were disclosed, but local media reported the deal reflected an enterprise value of £200 million ($278 million). Based...
Businessprweek.com

ESG 'top priority' for firms, say corporate affairs chiefs

The study, by the University of Oxford and insights consultancy GlobeScan, asked senior corporate affairs practitioners to select their top three most pressing risks from a list of 10. Of the 228 people across 38 countries who responded, ESG performance was chosen by 46 per cent, up from 35 per...
Businessirei.com

AXA IM’s Impact Investing strategy acquires ClimateSeed

AXA IM has acquired ClimateSeed, the voluntary carbon offsetting platform. The investment in ClimateSeed has been made through the Impact Investing Strategy, adding to its existing investment portfolio of climate focused solutions. Launched in 2018, ClimateSeed acts as an innovative marketplace, connecting businesses seeking to offset their carbon emissions with...
Businessthepaypers.com

US Bank acquires PFM's asset management business

US Bank has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase PFM Asset Management under its subsidiary, US Bancorp Asset Management. PFM Asset Management will continue to operate as a separate entity. PFM Asset Management and US Bancorp Asset Management had combined assets under management and assets under administration of more than USD 325 billion in March 2021.
Businessprweek.com

Omnicom names Karen van Bergen chief environmental sustainability officer

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group has appointed Karen van Bergen as chief environmental sustainability officer. Van Bergen will report to Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren. In her new role, van Bergen will oversee the company's climate change initiatives and strategy, which includes setting measurable goals, policies and partnerships that will reduce its carbon footprint.
Businessprweek.com

Zeno Group names APAC head of corporate

Zeno Group has named Rosemary Merz (pictured above) as head of corporate, to be based in Hong Kong. Merz will support Zeno teams regionwide and will provide hands-on direction and counsel on a range of corporate communications briefs. She will also be a leading member of Zeno’s global corporate practice,...
Businessprweek.com

Hanover hires group digital director

Adam Naylor will be responsible for Hanover Group’s digital solutions for clients across all sectors. He previously held senior digital leadership roles at Engine MHP, where he was digital director, and BCW. He will oversee a team of 12 digital specialists with expertise across earned, owned and paid digital media.
Businesschainstoreage.com

More consolidation: C&S Wholesale Grocers to acquire Piggly Wiggly Midwest

C&S Wholesale Grocers has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Piggly Wiggly Midwest. Piggly Wiggly Midwest operates corporate stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style program. As part of the acquisition, C&S will operate 11 Piggly Wiggly Midwest corporate stores and service 14 Butera Market stores in the Chicago area, as well as 84 Wisconsin franchisees under the Piggly Wiggly brand. Piggly Wiggly's current distribution centers and offices will continue to operate.
Technologyprweek.com

Boutique consultancy launches pitching tool

Boutique consulting agency TMI has launched a platform to facilitate connections between the media and experts. The platform, called Pitched, is a customizable tool that allows members of the media to search for expert profiles, enabling them to more easily get access to sources for their stories. Organizations can use...
Businessprweek.com

Prosek Partners brings on Daniel Allocca as MD

NEW YORK: Prosek Partners has hired Daniel Allocca as MD as part of the continued expansion of its marketing team. Allocca's experience in branding and digital made him the right fit as the firm grows its roster of key clients within strategic branding, content and digital marketing, Prosek founder Jennifer Prosek said in a statement.
Businessprweek.com

Finn Partners picks Kristie Kuhl to lead its global health practice

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has promoted Kristie Kuhl to managing partner and global health practice leader. In the newly created position, Kuhl is charged with solidifying Finn Partners’ strategy and values across its global offices to better serve health clients. "In this new role, I want to make sure that...
Businessprweek.com

Nationwide hires sole UK PR agency

To service the enlarged account – which is believed to be worth more than £500,000 annually in fees – Apella Advisors has poached Sam Bevans from Aurora and is close to making further hires. Apella has taken over Nationwide’s campaigning work from Engine MHP and had already won the building...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Applied Underwriters to acquire Generali’s US specialty lines division

Applied Underwriters has acquired the US specialty lines division of Generali Group – including Generali Warranty Services, which provides extended warranty programs and contractual liability insurance services. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. According to Applied Underwriters, the deal will enable the...
Businessprweek.com

Jargon PR buys north-west agency

The three-strong Souter team will join Jargon, with founder Sue Souter becoming associate director, reporting to Jargon chief executive Simon Corbett (pictured). There are no redundancies linked to the acquisition, which takes the total team to 17 full-time staff. Souter PR's clients will join Jargon's roster. They include Docutech, the...
Softwaresgbonline.com

Bally’s Acquires The Association Of Volleyball Professionals

Bally’s Corp. announced that it has acquired the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) and host of the longest-running domestic beach volleyball tour in the United States. The acquisition marks the company’s ongoing omnichannel growth and diversification strategy to provide an opportunity for it to gamify and incorporate interactive content into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy