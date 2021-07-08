‘The Offer’ Adds Burn Gorman As Charles Bluhdorn, Patrick Gallo As Mario Puzo, Josh Zuckerman As Peter Bart & More In Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series

When Brian De Palma’s conspiracy thriller “Blow Out” arrived in theaters in the summer of 1981, the results were pretty much disastrous across the board. Although the film did receive some rave reviews from people like Roger Ebert and longtime De Palma supporter Pauline Kael, most critics dismissed it as just another tawdry exercise from the filmmaker and accused him of once again constructing a movie out of elements ripped off from other films, particularly Michelangelo Antonioni’s groundbreaking “Blow-Up” (1966) and Francis Ford Coppola’s revered “The Conversation” (1974). Commercially, it proved to be equally disastrous. Granted, releasing a serious-minded adult-oriented film at the height of the summer season—a time when audiences were then flocking to the likes of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Superman II” and “Stripes”—was not the wisest move. But the combination of bad reviews and disastrous word-of-mouth regarding its downbeat story and grimmer-than-grim ending pretty much sealed its fate, opening #8 at the box office on a weekend that would be won by another debuting film that would more than double its grosses—the immortal Bo Derek classic “Tarzan, The Ape Man.”