‘The Offer’ Adds Burn Gorman As Charles Bluhdorn, Patrick Gallo As Mario Puzo, Josh Zuckerman As Peter Bart & More In Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series
Burn Gorman (The Expanse) has been tapped to play the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn opposite Miles Teller and Matthew Goode in Paramount+’s upcoming limited series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather. Also set for recurring roles are Patrick Gallo (The Irishman) as Mario Puzo, Josh Zuckerman (Austin Powers in Goldmember) as Peter Bart, along with Meredith Garretson (Resident Alien), Nora Arnezeder (Safe House), Paul McCrane (All Rise), Anthony Skordi (Catch-22), Jake Cannavale (The Mandalorian), James Madio (Jersey Boys), Michael Rispoli (The Deuce), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant), Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Frank John Hughes (Catch Me If You Can) and Danny Nucci (The Fosters). Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers recurs as screen legend Marlon Brando.deadline.com
Comments / 0