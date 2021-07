The Legislature completed our work on the new state budget on June 30. I am very pleased that we were able to stop the billions in tax increases the governor sought this session. With over a $4 billion surplus, there was never a reason to raise taxes after Minnesotans sacrificed so much over the past year. We also ended the governor’s emergency powers. The science and data clearly show that COVID-19 no longer poses a threat, and I am proud that the Legislature finally restored our rightful place as a co-equal branch of government. There are many other big wins in this budget for our community that I am happy to deliver to our area after my first legislative session.