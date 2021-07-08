Cancel
DMX’s Cause of Death Revealed to Be Cocaine-Induced Heart Attack – Report

By Trent Fitzgerald
 15 days ago
Three months after DMX’s tragic death, the cause of his demise has finally been revealed. According to a report on Vulture, published on Thursday (July 8), a source from the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s office revealed DMX’s cause of death is listed as cardiac arrest caused by acute cocaine intoxication.

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

