OIA Appoints COO And Director Of Research

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 13 days ago

Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) appointed Arlene Charles as chief operating officer and Kelly Davis as director of research. Previously serving as the executive director for Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix Russell and the COO for the YWCA of Greater Atlanta, Charles has 30 years of experience in leadership roles and government organizations, including Georgia State University Foundation, Rutgers University Foundation, Douglas College, Georgia World Congress Center Authority, and the City of Plainfield.

