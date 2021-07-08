OIA Appoints COO And Director Of Research

Dotcom Team, a minority-owned industry-leading Technology and Software Services provider, opened a new office location in Seaport area of Boston, MA and announced that it has appointed technology sales and software executive John Maher as Senior Director of North America Sales. Maher is stepping into this newly created role as Dotcom Team accelerates its global growth strategies. "John has an impressive track record of leading high-performing teams and driving sustainable growth" said Bharat Agrawal, President and CEO of Dotcom Team. "His background in leading-edge technologies and customer-driven partnerships in the industry will advance and expand our commercial opportunities." Maher has spent the last 25 years in the talent acquisition and human resources software and technology services sector, leading go to market strategies for major brands across the United States. As Senior Director of North America Sales at Dotcom Team, he will work closely with direct customers to further the company's innovation and growth agenda. Prior to Maher joining Dotcom Team Maher has held a number of sales leadership roles at market leading technology organizations including Oracle and Kenexa. Maher has spent over 25 years in the Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Human Resources and Technology Consulting where he built strategic client expansion strategies in partnerships with Senior Technology and Talent Acquisition Leaders. About The Dotcom Team Dotcom Team, founded in 1999 is a leading provider of Information Technology resources, Software Development and Managed Services to some of the most respected companies throughout North America. Dotcom Team's solutions provides our clients with the highly qualified, experienced technology professionals for short term and long-term projects, staff augmentation and direct hire. (Dotcom Team has offices in United States and India) Dotcom Team also has its own in-house Retail ERP solutions brand ‘Proxima360’ that helps country’s top retailers’ blueprint and implement their entire retail roadmap. For more information about Dotcom Team's products and services, including Proxima360 visit www.dotcom-team.com and follow The Dotcom Team on LinkedIn and Twitter Media Contact: Sachin Kumar Bhate Director, Marketing & Innovation Sachin.Bhate@dotcom-team.com.