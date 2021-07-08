Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Do At-Home Gut Health Tests Really Work?

By Kelly Plowe, MS, RDN
Posted by 
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLPaT_0arOVTF600
At-home microbiome tests promise to deliver an inside look at your health, but you should probably pass on them for now. Image Credit: Adene Sanchez/iStock/GettyImages

One of the fastest-growing fields of interest among health professionals and consumers is gut health. We're hearing more and more every day about how our guts could be affecting our weight, mood and heart health.

So it's little wonder that at-home gut health tests are flooding the market. But do these tests really work, and are they worth the money?

There are dozens of at-home tests available today, ranging from $100 to upwards of $350. Most work by analyzing your stool and the majority promise to deliver you a microbiome profile, which the companies claim can tell you a lot about your metabolism, inflammation levels, intestinal permeability, cardiovascular health, sleep hormones, vitamin production and food intolerances. Every test promises something a bit different, but the various insights usually touch upon a few of these.

The makers of these kits say that having this kind info can help you with a variety of concerns, like improving constipation, diarrhea, bloating and immunity and reducing inflammation, fatigue and lack of focus.

So, do these microbiome tests really work? Unfortunately, there's a lack of research in this area, which worries experts in the field. Both of the gut health experts we interviewed are not yet on board with these types of tests for this reason.

"I typically don't recommend [people] purchase these at-home gut microbiome test kits," registered dietitian Nicole Arcilla, RDN, owner of Your Gut Feeling, tells LIVESTRONG.com. "We're just beginning to scratch the surface of gut health, and so these test kits that have been trending lately are definitely in their infancy stages and don't necessarily provide useful information."

Elena Ivanina, DO, a gastroenterologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, agrees. She points to a January 2019 paper in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, which looks at the changing nature of the gut.

"This is a great review article because it describes why it is so difficult to accurately interpret microbiome tests," she says. "The gut microbiome is intrinsically dynamic and therefore changing rapidly. It's very sensitive to changes in diet or drugs, which means your results may be different after just a few days."

Other reasons for caution? Different tests with different methodologies will give different results. Plus, because of the lack of complete research, we don't really know what "normal" looks like when it comes to results from tests like these.

At-home microbiome tests have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Ivanina stresses, so doctors especially have significant hesitation when it comes to interpreting the results. An example she shares is in the case of testing for Helicobacter Pylori infection, a type of stomach infection caused by bacteria.

"There is a very well-studied way to test for Helicobacter Pylori infection through a breath test, biopsy or stool test. Some of these new-generation gut health stool tests use a different approach that has not been approved to evaluate for H. Pylori, and therefore, the results should be interpreted with caution and validated with a standardized test before considering treatment."

Arcilla expresses concern over the potential negative and unnecessary consequences of taking these tests at home on your own. "The information may actually be harmful, particularly for those who are taking the tests on their own and trying to interpret the results on their own without a clinician," she says. "I know some tests will actually provide a list of foods to omit according to your results, even though they might be nutrient-dense foods."

So, what can you do if you are experiencing issues you think might be related to your gut? Not all is lost here. You just need to work with an expert rather than trying to go it alone.

"The two gut tests that are most popular are from Genova Diagnostics and GI-MAP by Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory," Dr. Ivanina says. "These are used by many integrative or alternative practitioners who have experience with understanding these results and providing a personalized approach (making sure the results make sense based on your symptoms) and coming up with an individualized treatment plan."

Illustrating the importance of collaboration and expertise, even these types of practitioners refer to a gastroenterologist for a medical workup to avoid missing anything worrisome, Dr. Ivanina says.

Arcilla agrees: "The most accurate testing can only be found in a highly monitored environment — in an academic research setting. These tests may be considered as an adjunctive testing modality if there is interest and oversight by a trained health practitioner."

Finally, if you're still interested in trying an at-home test on your own, De. Ivanina has this to say:

"I believe that if a standard and thorough medical workup by a gastroenterologist has not revealed a concrete etiology to someone's gastrointestinal symptoms but ​has​ ruled out anything worrisome such as cancer or chronic inflammation, then these tests ​could​ be something to consider as an adjunct testing modality. In general, they are never necessary, but for people interested in learning more about the microbiome, they may provide some interesting information that is not available in standardized testing."

Comments / 0

LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Drugs#Guts#Standardized Test#Hormones#Rdn#Lenox Hill Hospital#Genova Diagnostics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Does Stevia Cause Diarrhea?

There are plenty of sugar alternatives on the market that promise to sweeten foods and drinks without adding as many calories as sugar. One such product, stevia, is popular because it offers zero-calorie sweetness and is derived from plant sources. But just because stevia doesn't have calories doesn't mean it is without side effects.
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The Only 2 Pilates Moves You Need to Sculpt Your Side Butt

If you've ever tried Pilates, you know it's great for your abs, but did you know your glutes count as part of your core?. "In my Pilates sessions, I place a particular emphasis on developing glute and abdominal strength," says Sylvia Roberts, Align Yoga and Pilates teacher on the Centr app. "It's from this core group of muscles that all energy is initiated and can then extend out to the extremities."
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

All the Ways Your Gut Influences Your Brain, Stress, and Mental Health

Despite its less-than-charming moniker, the gut has become one of the sexiest areas of interest in medicine in recent years. While there is a lot still to learn, emerging science suggests a surprisingly significant gut-brain connection; it increasingly appears that the gastrointestinal system has quite a bit of influence over how we feel, think, and react.
Beauty & FashionMic

Ear seeds for anxiety: Do they really work?

They’re wellness products that conveniently double as fashion statements: tiny, adhesive beads, known as ear seeds, placed onto specific pressure points on your ear depending on what ails you. Some TikTokers claim that sticking them onto certain points can help us high-strung souls actually chill for once. Do ear seeds really work for anxiety, though?
AnimalsTheHorse.com

Leaky Gut, Health, and Behavior: What’s the Connection?

Has your horse undergone a subtle transformation, becoming girthy, resisting grooming, sporting a bit of a snarky attitude, and losing interest in her feed? These changes might not all be in your imagination or attributable to an inherently “sour” horse. Instead, they might result from a physical phenomenon called “leaky gut,” according to Bill Vandergrift, PhD, of International Equine Consulting Inc. Vandergrift presented “A Horse Owner’s Guide to Leaky Gut Syndrome” as part of virtual 2021 EquiSUMMIT, presented by Kemin Equine.
Healthdallassun.com

What are The Benefits of Probiotics for Gut Health

'Probiotics can aid digestion and help maintain gut healthBut a growing body of scientific evidence suggests that you can treat and even prevent some illnesses with foods and supplements containing certain kinds of live bacteria.' Source (1) health.harvard.edu/. Gut health substantially contributes towards the maintenance of the general health of...
NutritionTelegraph

How to improve your gut health with easy food choices

When it comes to wellbeing, these days it’s all about the gut. Not a week goes by without a new study confirming the critical role our gut bacteria plays in our overall health, from weight management to brain health, inflammation to immune function. We all know we need to pay...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

How Does Chemotherapy Impact Gut Health?

A new study found that certain treatments for non-hematological cancers may be associated with changes and disruptions to patient gut health. This study, published in BMC Cancer, evaluated the impact of myelosuppressive chemotherapy on gut microbiota in humans with solid tumors and non-hematologic malignancy. “We know that myelosuppressive chemotherapy reduces...
Weight Lossbicycling.com

Wondering How to Improve Your Gut Health? Eat Enough Calories

Low-calorie diets could tank your gut health, new research suggests, leading to GI issues such as diarrhea and colitis. Consuming enough calories throughout the day is important not only for the health of your gut bacteria, but to fuel your active lifestyle as a cyclist as well. Cyclists know that...
HealthThe Free Press

Graff: Cherries can help with sleep, gut health

Q: I’ve seen the cherries in the store lately and am wondering what type of health benefits they offer?. A: We are at peak cherry season, particularly cherries from the Northwestern United States. In fact, slight climate differences throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Montana ensure that ripe cherries are being harvested from June through August, and typically hit the produce department within two days of being picked.
Healthdrhyman.com

How to Reverse and Prevent Insulin Resistance

Around the world, we struggle with diseases that were once considered rare. Cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and diabetes affect millions each year. Many people are also struggling with hypertension, weight gain, fatty liver, low testosterone, menstrual irregularities and infertility, and more. We treat the symptoms, not realizing that all of these diseases and disorders have something in common. Each of them is caused or made worse by a condition known as insulin resistance, and over half of all adults in the United States are insulin resistant, with most other countries either worse or not far behind.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Exercise, diet can boost brain health

MANHATTAN, Kan. – It may seem, at times, that today’s busy lifestyles rarely leave us with enough time or energy for a brisk walk, jog, bike ride or swim. But where good health is concerned, science never sides with the couch potato. In fact, Kansas State University’s Sharolyn Jackson notes...
Fitnessinsider.com

How to start a low residue diet to improve gut health

The low residue diet is a diet designed for people with digestive problems like IBD or colitis. Low residue diet foods include liquids, canned or cooked fruits and vegetables, and processed carbs. The low residue diet differs from low-fiber diets because it also cuts out some meat and dairy. Visit...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Translating the benefits of gut microorganisms into disease treatments and better health care

Advertorial - English version (PDF) Advertorial - Japanese version (PDF) Our understanding of the human microbiota and its interaction with our bodies has advanced dramatically in the past decade. It is becoming clear that the billions of microbes in our gut have a profound influence on human health and disease. Gaining a deeper understanding of how the microbiota interacts with human physiological systems, particularly through the metabolites it releases, is allowing researchers to develop novel treatments for a range of diseases. One such metabolite, 10-hydroxy-cis-12-octadecenoic acid (HYA), has been shown to have a potential role in type 2 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease, both of which affect millions worldwide. Isolating this molecule and demonstrating its potency was no easy task, but the research team at Noster in Japan took on that challenge. The next hurdle is to demonstrate its efficacy in a clinical setting—a critical step that is already underway.
Mental HealthNews4Jax.com

Foods that can help and hurt your mental health

About 17 million adults in the U.S. suffer from depression. It is well known that food plays a major role in our physical health, but it can also play a role in our mental health. Ivanhoe reports on which foods can help and hurt your mental health. About one in...
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

Your Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Isn’t Working: Now What?

With ulcerative colitis (UC), it may feel like each day presents a new hurdle. You can get your symptoms under control and keep them in remission with treatment, yet because of the somewhat unpredictable path UC can take, you may eventually find that your management approach is no longer working as it should. Over time, your medication may lose its effectiveness. If you’re aware of the signs, though, you and your doctor can make quicker adjustments and get your treatment back on track.

Comments / 0

Community Policy