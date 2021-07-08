Maya Moore to be featured in ESPN documentary

Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore will be the subject of a new ESPN documentary debuting next Tuesday entitled "Breakaway."

"Breakaway" is the latest installment in ESPN's 30 for 30 series which documents Moore's prolific basketball career and her fight for social justice off the court.

After winning four WNBA titles with the Lynx during the 2000s, Moore took a sabbatical in 2019 to focus on the release of Jonathan Irons, who was sentenced to 50 years on charges of burglary and assault in Missouri.

Irons was released in Sept. 2020 after a judge ruled that the prosecution had mishandled the case but the documentary focuses on Moore's relationship with Irons, who she married shortly after his release.

Because of her work in social justice, Moore will also be presented with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2021 ESPY's on July 10.

"Breakaway" is another installment of ESPN's critically acclaimed "30 for 30" series that has taken a look at fellow Minnesota athletes Christian Laettner, Greg LeMond and Randy Moss.

The documentary, which is directed by Rudy Valdez, is set to debut July 13 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.