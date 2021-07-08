Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Maya Moore to be featured in ESPN documentary

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDisH_0arOV6Gs00
Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore will be the subject of a new ESPN documentary debuting next Tuesday entitled "Breakaway."

"Breakaway" is the latest installment in ESPN's 30 for 30 series which documents Moore's prolific basketball career and her fight for social justice off the court.

After winning four WNBA titles with the Lynx during the 2000s, Moore took a sabbatical in 2019 to focus on the release of Jonathan Irons, who was sentenced to 50 years on charges of burglary and assault in Missouri.

Irons was released in Sept. 2020 after a judge ruled that the prosecution had mishandled the case but the documentary focuses on Moore's relationship with Irons, who she married shortly after his release.

Because of her work in social justice, Moore will also be presented with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2021 ESPY's on July 10.

"Breakaway" is another installment of ESPN's critically acclaimed "30 for 30" series that has taken a look at fellow Minnesota athletes Christian Laettner, Greg LeMond and Randy Moss.

The documentary, which is directed by Rudy Valdez, is set to debut July 13 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Moore
Person
Randy Moss
Person
Christian Laettner
Person
Greg Lemond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Minnesota Lynx#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAarcamax.com

Neal Justin: New documentary celebrates Lynx star Maya Moore's off-court mission

MINNEAPOLIS — Most sports documentaries celebrate athletic accomplishments. "30 for 30: Breakaway" is no exception. The film, premiering at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN, tracks basketball standout Maya Moore's success in high school, college and in the WNBA, where she has led the Minnesota Lynx to four national titles. She's been honored in Washington, D.C., so many times that President Barack Obama has joked that a White House wing might need to be named after her.
Basketballchatsports.com

Paige Bueckers, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart take home honors at 2021 ESPYs

Three current and former UConn women’s basketball players took home honors from the 2021 ESPYs on Saturday night. Maya Moore was honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, given to reflect the spirit of Ashe to those “possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost.”
NBAcartermatt.com

ESPYs 2021 start time, network, host + Maya Moore to receive big honor

If you’re interested in watching the 2021 ESPYs tonight, consider this article your go-to source for information! The annual sports-based awards show is once again getting some great real estate on ABC this year, and it also has a notable host in Anthony Mackie. The Falcon and Winter Soldier star should preside over an entertaining broadcast — and also a meaningful one.
Basketballarcamax.com

ESPN documentary gives intimate look at UConn women's basketball legend Maya Moore's fight for love, justice and humanity

The opening scene of ESPN’s “30 for 30″ documentary “Breakaway,”. The moment signifies the beginning of what’s ultimately a 75-minute intimate dive into Moore’s private life, specifically focusing on Moore’s ongoing sabbatical from the game so that she could help overturn the wrongful conviction of a family friend, now her husband, Jonathan Irons. Irons spent 23 years in prison before he was freed in the summer of 2020.
NBAzonecoverage.com

Maya Moore Appears Happy Away From Basketball, and That's Perfectly OK

Since she stepped away from the basketball court after the 2018 season to focus on life outside of sports, we haven’t heard much from Maya Moore on the potential of her suiting up for the WNBA again. But in the last week or so, we have learned more about why one of the best ever to play the game has spent time away from basketball and why her work off the court has been so important to her.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

ESPN’s ‘Breakaway’ Is A Candid Look At Maya Moore’s Criminal Justice Advocacy

WNBA star Maya Moore stunned the basketball world when she decided to step away from the sport to focus on criminal justice reform in 2019. And now a new installment of ESPN's 30 for 30 series pulls back the curtain on all the events that unfolded since Moore's original announcement, including her surprise marriage to Jonathan Irons —the man whose conviction inspired her decision.
NBAPosted by
POPSUGAR

Maya Moore Honored With Arthur Ashe Award For Her Criminal Justice Reform Work

Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons at the 2021 ESPY Awards on July 10. Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano. In 2019, WNBA player Maya Moore put her successful basketball career on hold to help overturn the 50-year prison sentence of Jonathan Irons, who was convicted of burglary and assault at the age of 18. In 2020, Irons was freed from prison, and Moore greeted him as he was released. "I feel like I can live life now," Irons said at the time of his release, according to the New York Times. "I'm free, I'm blessed, I just want to live my life worthy of God's help and influence. . . I thank everybody who supported me — Maya and her family."
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers dedicates ESPYs speech to Black women; Maya Moore accepts Arthur Ashe Courage Award

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers took home yet another award Saturday night, winning the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports. As she stood in the rain on the ESPYs rooftop stage in New York City to accept the honor, the sophomore phenom deflected the attention away from herself and used her platform to celebrate Black women and advocate for more media coverage of Black ...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
Motorsportsthespun.com

Photos: When Danica Patrick Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a history of featuring notable athletes in their issues over the years. Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is among those to have posed for the iconic magazine. Patrick, now 39, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and ’09. “You could...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Maria Taylor and ESPN part ways after leaked audio controversy

Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN after both parties failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, Taylor and the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes weeks after leaked comments from reporter Rachel Nichols, who made disparaging remarks about Taylor. "So thankful to (ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro) and all of...
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy