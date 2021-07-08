Two Native American tribes sue South Dakota for alleged voter suppression
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of South Dakota Native American tribes are suing the state for alleged voter suppression. According to a press release, the lawsuit is an updated version of litigation that began last September. The Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribe say the state has not followed the National Voter Registration Act, which is a federal law that helps people register to vote through DMV’s.www.dakotanewsnow.com
Comments / 4