When the Pittsburgh Steelers elected to select WR Chase Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the perception was they were adding a height/weight/speed specimen to the receiving core that brought a physical presence and red zone threat the team hadn’t had since they shipped Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round draft pick in 2018. Claypool delivered in spades in his rookie season, recording 62 receptions for 873 yards (14.1 YPR) and nine TDs along with ten carries for 16 yards and two scores on the ground. He played all 16 games and while he only played 62% of the offensive snaps (692), he didn’t fail in providing the offense with a big-bodied presence in the end zone or along the sideline, making highlight reel-worthy contested catches and showing off his athleticism after the catch.