Video Games

World of Warcraft's latest cinematic is a narrative disaster and players hate it

By Steven Messner
PC Gamer
 13 days ago
There hasn't been a more controversial character in World of Warcraft history than Slyvanas Windrunner. Few in Warcraft's pantheon of warriors and wizards has gotten as much screen time as the Banshee Queen, who has served as the chief antagonist for two expansions after her rise to warchief of the Horde in Legion. And it's easy to see why many players hate her: Sylvanas's motives are so indecipherable that she frequently feels inconsistent and contrived. She says one thing one minute and does the exact opposite the next, all while Blizzard tries to assure skeptical players that it's all according to some master plan.

#War Crimes#The Horde In Legion#Chains Of Domination#Alliance#Horde
Technology
Video Games
