Charizard Millionare Fiasco Turns Ugly As Pokémon Critics Get Attacked

I couldn't imagine a much more exciting week for Pokémon fans than this one. Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is happening this weekend and now, just a few days ahead of that major event, the Pokémon TCG has revealed product images of their first slate of Celebrations releases. Celebrations, which will be released this October, is the TCG's 25th Anniversary set. As a special set, it will be released within a slate of branded products rather than booster boxes and loose packs. We knew from the initial announcement that these products would include cards that bring back elements from the Pokémon TCG's past including Gym Leader Pokémon, Light & Dark, Delta Species, Lvl. X, and more. Now, we can take a look at some of the actual products.