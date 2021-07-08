Cancel
Charizard Millionare Fiasco Turns Ugly As Pokémon Critics Get Attacked

By Patricia Hernandez
Kotaku
Cover picture for the articleIn late July, Pokémon card collector Gary Haase drew the ire of fans who believed he was disrespectful to Mitsuhiro Arita, the artist who drew the iconic Charizard that has made Haase rich. While the clip was old, some gave the Charizard Millionaire, who reportedly owns more than 100 of those highly-coveted base cards, the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps, some argued, Haase’s remarks about wanting to erase Arita’s signature from a card weren’t meant as a diss. Haase, the thinking went, was just being frank about the harsh realities of card collecting, where value is derived from a card’s condition, not from autographs or signatures.

