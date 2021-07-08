Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Officials seek input on new grazing rate proposal

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyieJ_0arOUE8o00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho farmers could soon pay a new rate for grazing for the first time since 1993.

The Idaho State Land Board voted for a comprehensive review of the model used to set fees for grazing last October.

This review accounts for more than 1.7 million acres of endowment land across the state.

The updated recommendation will be presented to the Land Board July 20.

It isn't expected to make a decision until September; however, the proposal is already on display HERE .

The post Officials seek input on new grazing rate proposal appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grazing#Endowment#The Land Board July#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Teton County, WYKIFI Local News 8

Passport processing times increased to 12 to 18 weeks

Teton County residents who are planning international travel and need a passport or renewal are strongly encouraged to start planning sooner rather than later. The post Passport processing times increased to 12 to 18 weeks appeared first on Local News 8.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Gordon signs temporary executive order to help alleviate fuel shortages

To help prevent potential gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel shortages, Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order (EO) that puts in place temporary emergency rules for the Wyoming Department of Transportation allowing drivers to make extra fuel deliveries. The post Gov. Gordon signs temporary executive order to help alleviate fuel shortages appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Groups: Idaho wolf law will cause grizzly bear, lynx deaths

Environmental groups have notified Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other state officials of their intent to file a lawsuit over an expanded wolf-killing law the groups say will result in the illegal killing of federally protected grizzly bear and lynx. The post Groups: Idaho wolf law will cause grizzly bear, lynx deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices still rising

Idaho gas prices have risen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.61/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices still rising appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy