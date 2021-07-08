Moss: Book II Continues The Mousy Adventure On PSVR

Today Seattle-based studio Polyarc announced Moss: Book II, giving fans even more reason to fall in love with this stupid little rodent. In early 2018 Polyarc released Moss, a delightful virtual reality game about an adventurous mouse named Quill and her mysterious looming human companion (you), solving puzzles and battling bugs in order to save Quill’s uncle. Turns out that adventure was only Book I. I say stupid little rodent with nothing but love. The original Moss is a delightful romp the popularity of which is due to how good a job the developers did of making the mouse Quill feel like a real companion. As the player, you are a powerful presence that hovers over Quill’s world, guiding her along her quest, helping when you can. Quill knows you are there, and though you make her move with your PlayStation controller, she reacts to your actions. Lean in close and she’ll lean in as well and maybe wave. She uses her hands and rudimentary sign language at times to teach you how to solve puzzles. If she needs to go around an obstacle, for instance, she’ll mimic that action with her fingers on her palm.