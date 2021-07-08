British Olympics chief Andy Anson left with 'sadness and regret' after fans are banned from the Tokyo Games amid state of emergency in Japan... but backs UK athletes to perform inside empty stadiums

British Olympic boss Andy Anson has expressed his ‘sadness and regret’ that the Tokyo Olympics will take place behind closed doors.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Team GB stars will be competing in front of empty stadiums at the Games in two weeks’ time after organisers banned all spectators from attending events in Tokyo because of rising coronavirus cases.

The decision was made on the same day that Team GB announced they were sending 376 athletes to the Olympics, their largest-ever overseas delegation, while UK Sport predicted they would win between 45 to 70 medals.

‘We have a lot of sadness and regret around that decision,’ said BOA chief executive Anson.

‘It is sad when you've been watching the Euros and seeing how exciting live sport can be with fans back in stadiums.

‘Everyone who gets to this level of elite sport would want to compete in front of full cheering crowds. But over the last 18 months the athletes have got used to performing in front of empty stadiums, so it's not going to be a surprise in that regard.

‘They've got to just switch into a different mode so that they can still compete to their best of ability whatever the conditions. What they're doing is still going to be broadcast all around the world and the excitement in people's living rooms will be still very, very real.’

The Tokyo Olympics take place next month but Japan is gripped by a Covid-19 catastrophe

A fourth state of emergency was declared in Tokyo on Thursday, forcing organisers to rip up their previous spectator policy, announced only last month, of venues being at 50 per cent capacity with a maximum of 10,000 domestic supporters.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike described the decision to ban fans as ‘heartbreaking’, with the Tokyo 2020 organising committee now facing a loss of up to £580million from ticket sales.

The move behind closed doors has led to some questioning the point of the Games, but Anson said: ‘What we care most about is that these athletes who train so hard get their chance to compete at the very pinnacle of their sport. To pull that away now would be outrageous.’

Anson, though, acknowledged that ‘it is a definitely a possibility that any athlete unfortunately gets Covid’ in Tokyo and would therefore have to miss their event.

Team GB’s final squad of 376 is five more than they sent to Barcelona 1992 and is made up of more females than males - 201 to 175 – for the first time. The oldest athlete is 54-year-old equestrian rider Carl Hester, who is 42 years older than the youngest, skateboarder Sky Brown.

No spectators will be allowed at the Tokyo Olympic Games amid a state of emergency

Anson also said that 92 per cent of their overall delegation of around 1,000 people have had two jabs and a further six per cent have had at least one. He said only about 10 athletes have not been vaccinated at all, either because it was ‘not physically possible’ or they have ‘elected not to have the vaccine’.

Meanwhile, UK Sport, the elite sport funding agency, have opted against setting strict medal targets for each sport, as revealed by Sportsmail last month. Instead, they have only set out an overall medal range.

‘Our intelligence tells us that our athletes will have the potential to win between 45 and 70 medals at the Olympics,’ said UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday. ‘We believe we're on course to surpass the 51 of Beijing in 2008, and if all goes very well, we could get close to what we collected in Rio five years ago, which was 67.

‘We are not sharing ranges from each sport in this year of all years. We will review performances and evaluate success in more ways than simply a total of the medals gained.’