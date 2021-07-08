Cancel
CHRIS SUTTON: The Italians buy fouls but us English aren't angels - if we feel contact, we'll go down like anyone... it's no wonder Denmark aren't happy!

By Chris Sutton
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

After Raheem Sterling won that penalty, Spanish newspaper Marca wrote: 'English football can stop lecturing the rest of the continent about diving.

Always going on about how frowned upon it is when a foreigner tries to trick the referee. In pure English football, it's not done. Except in the semi final of the Euros that is.'

Well, that's us told! Ahead of Sunday's final, we'll hear about how the officials need to be wary of the Italians' playacting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ah4T_0arOU72y00
European newspapers criticised Raheem Sterling after he won England a penalty against Denmark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfaP6_0arOU72y00
Ahead of the final, we'll hear about how the officials need to be wary of the Italians' playacting

How they love to drop down to the ground, but how they'll react with fury and surround the referee if such an act goes against them (you only need to look at the penalty won by Belgium's Jeremy Doku).

But us English aren't angels. If we feel contact, we'll go down like anyone.

I did it as a striker on occasion, and Harry Kane does it now. He's our most-fouled player at these Euros, followed by Sterling and Jack Grealish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsZi8_0arOU72y00
Harry Kane is England's most fouled player at the Euros and will go down if he feels a touch

Studying the penalty from Wednesday's semi final, I've seen all the angles. I'm still of the opinion that Sterling dropped down easily because he knew the challenge was coming.

There was contact but it was minimal and it's no wonder Denmark aren't happy. We'd be positively furious if this had gone against us.

On BBC Radio 5 Live, we play the 'Simulation Game', where we crown a different winner of the divers each week. We're never short of options in the Premier League. This happens week in, week out. So yes, Italians buy fouls, but so do we.

