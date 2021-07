Need help? If you are in need of assistance, the El Mirage Community Action Program (CAP) is a resource for qualified applicants in times of unexpected financial crisis to help prevent eviction and utility disconnects. El Mirage residents can call the HOPELINE: (623) 222-4673 to schedule an appointment for the coming week. If you have applied in the past, and were ineligible, please reapply, as additional funding might be available. The El Mirage CAP Office has also re-established its office hours. Visit the website to learn more about the resources available for rent, utility and other assistance through CAP.