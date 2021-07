Meet Jack! He’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pets of the Week!. Jack is a 1 year old male pup who is looking for a forever home! Jack ended up in our care because his last owner was unable to find housing that allowed pups. He is doing SO GREAT in an amazing foster home right now though! He enjoys laying around with their other dog, Leroy, and going on walks. He’s made a lot of great dog friends in our care, but he can be selective at times, so bring your pup to the shelter for a meet and greet! Since he’s in foster, make sure to call us first to schedule an appointment to meet sweet Jack. Call (719) 395-2737.