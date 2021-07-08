Kurt Cobain Fender Jag-Stang Guitar Returning in Honor of ‘Nevermind’ 30th Anniversary

Immerser is a dynamic, hard rock, solo project featuring the powerful music of John Logan Parsons III. The goal of the Immerser project is to bring meaning to a melody. As an artist John L Parsons III isn’t afraid to explore the deepest parts of the subconscious. Immerser songs deal with some of life’s darkest places, yet there is always an energetic undercurrent of optimism, spirituality, and love running throughout. The result is a passionate mix of alternative, pop, grunge, and metal. Immerser is music that a listener can connect with and find deeper meaning in. With the recent enlistment of world renowned producer Kane Churko who has worked with some of today’s biggest artists including – In This Moment, Gemini Syndrome and Violent Idols, Immerser is certainly a musical force to be reckoned with. Immerse yourself and transmute!