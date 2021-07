A "Now Hiring" sign advertising jobs at a hand car wash is seen along a street in Miami. May 8, 2020. States putting an early end to federal unemployment benefits saw a larger jump in local labor supply in June than those planning to maintain the $300 weekly supplement until early September, new data show. (Marco Bello, Reuters) — WASHINGTON — States puttingan early end to federal unemployment benefits saw a larger jump in local labor supply in June than those planning to maintain the $300 weekly supplement until early September, new data show, though there was no clear sign it had led to significantly more hiring.