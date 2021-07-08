Harris Williams Advises Resource Label Group, LLC on its Sale to Ares Management Corporation
Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Resource Label Group, LLC (RLG), a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital (First Atlantic) and TPG Growth, on its sale to Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES; Ares). RLG is a full-service provider of pressure sensitive labels, extended content, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry. The transaction was led by Patrick McNulty, Brad Morrison, Ty Denoncourt, John Lautemann, Chuck Walter and Neal Quirk of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.finance.dailyherald.com
