Harris Williams Advises Resource Label Group, LLC on its Sale to Ares Management Corporation

Daily Herald
 14 days ago

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Resource Label Group, LLC (RLG), a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital (First Atlantic) and TPG Growth, on its sale to Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES; Ares). RLG is a full-service provider of pressure sensitive labels, extended content, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry. The transaction was led by Patrick McNulty, Brad Morrison, Ty Denoncourt, John Lautemann, Chuck Walter and Neal Quirk of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

finance.dailyherald.com

