MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend

By MetLife, Inc. via Business Wire News Releases
Daily Herald
 13 days ago

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 10, 2021. About MetLife. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its...

finance.dailyherald.com

