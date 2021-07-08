MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: JUPW), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 11,066,258 shares (the "Company Offering Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock") to be issued by the Company, 540,884 shares (the "Selling Stockholder Shares") of Common Stock to be issued by certain selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of the Company and warrants (the "Company Warrants") to purchase up to 11,607,142 shares of Common Stock, at a price to the public of $2.79 per Company Offering Share/Selling Stockholder Share and $0.01 per Company Warrant. The Company Warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance with the exercise price of 2.79 per share and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, are expected to be $32.5 million.