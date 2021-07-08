Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

U.S. Bank Acquires PFM’s Asset Management Business

Daily Herald
 14 days ago

U.S. Bank announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase PFM Asset Management LLC under its subsidiary, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management. PFM Asset Management will continue to operate as a separate entity. PFM Asset Management and U.S. Bancorp Asset Management had combined assets under management and assets under administration of more than $325 billion on March 31, 2021.

finance.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#Business Banking#Financial Advisors#U S Bank Acquires Pfm#Pfm Asset Management Llc#U S Bank#Ipreo#Piper Sandler Co#Dechert Llp#Mccarter English#Superregional
Related
MarketsPosted by
Pacific Business News

Financial Asset Managers

SOURCE: S&P Global Market Intelligence Data based on most recent Form ADVs publicly available in the SEC’s registered adviser information reports filed after Jan. 1, 2021. Includes broker-dealers that are also registered investment advisers with the SEC. Assets under management reflects discretionary assets under management and assets under administration.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Asset inventory management: What’s the ROI?

Asset inventory management is critical to any company’s planning and accounting process. Having an accurate, up-to-date view of every asset (all devices, equipment, vehicles, and properties) that your organization owns means that you can better optimize your inventory, account for the current state, forecast upcoming costs, and protect your assets from cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
Newark, NJNJBIZ

Empower Retirement to acquire Prudential’s retirement business

Colorado-based Empower Retirement will acquire Prudential Financial Inc.’s full-service retirement business per a definitive agreement between the companies announced July 21. Prudential’s full-service retirement recordkeeping business comprises more than 4,300 workplace savings plans, through which approximately 4 million plan participants have saved $314 billion in assets as of March 31,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 42,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 69.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,408,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,935,000 after acquiring an additional 287,885 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 107,821,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,142,000. Stellantis comprises approximately 1.5% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marathon Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III comprises 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LP owned 0.36% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.
Bergen County, NJnjbmagazine.com

Spencer Savings Bank to Acquire Mariner’s Bank

Elmwood Park-based Spencer Savings Bank, SLA and Edgewater-based Mariner’s Bank have entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement in which Spencer will acquire Mariner’s Bank in an all-cash transaction. The merger will enhance and expand Spencer’s presence in Bergen County with the addition of six full-service branch locations. As of...
Public Healthinstitutionalinvestor.com

Aegon Asset Management’s Pandemic-Era Makeover

In 2019, Bas NieuweWeme became the chief executive officer of Aegon Asset Management, a global firm with around $447.3 billion in assets under management. Soon after he joined, NieuweWeme got to work on streamlining the business. Then, the Covid-19 pandemic hit. About a year into his tenure and a month...
Businesschannele2e.com

PE-Backed Netrix Acquires Managed IT Business Unit From Contegix

Managed and professional IT services provider Netrix LLC, backed by private equity firm OceanSound Partners, has acquired the managed IT services business unit of Contegix. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 415 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
King Of Prussia, PAdelawarebusinessnow.com

Lingo Asset Management acquires office building in Kent of Prussia

Jack Lingo Asset Management, Rehoboth Beach, acquired 211 South Gulph Road, a Class A multi-tenant office building in King of Prussia, PA. Financial terms were not announced. The 211 South Gulph building is 97% occupied. Doug Motley, principal of JLAM, said, “The 211 South Gulph Road property is a distinctive...
BusinessZacks.com

U.S. Bancorp's (USB) Arm to Acquire PFM Asset Management

USB - Free Report) primary subsidiary U.S. Bank recently inked a deal to acquire PFM Asset Management LLC. The acquisition will be carried out through U.S. Bancorp Asset Management. The deal is expected to close in fourth-quarter 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Zilch secures USD 110 mln in debt and equity

BNPL fintech Zilch has raised an extra USD 110 million in debt and equity three months after it announced its USD 80 million Series B, according to AltFi. Zilch’s latest funding effort, which is an extension of the aforementioned Series B, was led by Goldman Sachs’ asset management and private credit team and DMG Ventures, the investment arm of Daily Mail owner Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT). The fintech will use the fresh cash to help it expand further into the US, a goal it first outlined back in April 2021 when it raised the first tranche of its Series B.
Marketscryptopotato.com

JPMorgan Exec: Demand for Bitcoin is High, Most Clients See it as an Asset Class

Most of JPMorgan’s clients see bitcoin as an asset class and are demanding crypto services, according to the company’s senior executive Mary Callahan Erdoes. While being skeptical about offering bitcoin investment options to its clients, the American multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co has admitted that demand for the asset class has increased significantly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy