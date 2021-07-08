Cancel
Tropical Storm Elsa causes damage and flooding as it moves up the Eastern seaboard

By Benjamin Beddoes
WHSV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHSV) - Tropical Storm Elsa has created problems as it moves up the East Coast, including spawning tornadoes and causing flooding for the Carolinas and Florida. In Jacksonville, a tornado created damage in the metro area while another tornado likely touched down in the naval base of Kings Bay in Georgia. Rough waves and flooding has also been a concern as Downtown Charleston has seen heavy flooding from the storm.

