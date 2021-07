Joseph W. “Buzzy” Haran, Berner High School Class of 1966 graduate and Vietnam veteran, died June 3, 2021. He was 73 years old. Mr. Haran was born November 25, 1947 in the Bronx to the late Joseph and Patricia Haran. Their only son, he was the third of seven children; his six sisters all survive him. In the 1950s, the family relocated to Massapequa.