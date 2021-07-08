Cancel
The Disturbing Reason Why the Boy Scouts Are Selling Their Hudson Valley Campgrounds

You might have heard that the Boy Scouts are selling various campgrounds. In June 2020, we reported that Cushman & Wakefield is selling three unique properties currently owned by the Greater Hudson Valley County of the Boy Scouts of America. According to the New York Post, these properties are being sold to help cover the cost of the $850 million settlement they have agreed to pay sex abuse victims.

