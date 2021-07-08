Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

How to Store Garlic So the Cloves Stay Fresh and Tasty Longer

By Jess Catcher
Posted by 
Woman's World
Woman's World
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who doesn’t love adding a clove or two (or 10) of garlic to savory meals? Learning how to store garlic properly is the best way to make sure we’re getting the most flavor out of the delightfully pungent bulbs for as long as possible. The last thing we want is to find ourselves in the middle of cooking only to discover our garlic has started to sprout. Luckily, we’ve got some super easy tips to keep in mind to make garlic last.

www.womansworld.com

Comments / 0

Woman's World

Woman's World

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Woman's World is America’s number one best-selling women's magazine at retail. Womansworld.com offers a feel-good mix of heartwarming human interest stories plus inspiration and advice on topics ranging from health and wellbeing, diet and nutrition, and beauty and decor. We strive to provide a daily dose of useful info and joy to midlife women.

 https://www.womansworld.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloves#Bacteria#Food Drink#Fox Run Garlic Keeper#Uc Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Corn Salad

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. This week fresh picked corn appeared at my local open air market. Happy days! This is a sure sign of summer. A nice sweet yellow corn is being sold. Corn is also called Indian corn or maize. It was first domesticated by native...
Posted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Best Chicken Souvlaki Salads

When talking about Buffalo food staples, chicken wings, pizza and beef on weck seem to get all the shine but there's one dish that I feel like is a staple because no matter what city I travel to, I've yet to find a city that makes it quite like we do. I love this dish so much so, I've tried it at several different restaurants in search of who makes it the best. What is the dish you ask? CHICKEN SOUVLAKI. The ancient dish according to forknplate.com; "...is considered a Greek food, and historians cite references to the dish in the writings of Aristotle (384-322 BC), Aristophanes (446-386 BC), and Homer, their senior by 400 or more years. The fact is, souvlaki was over a millennium old by the time Homer came along." So in other words, it's definitely more than a chicken salad with feta. In almost every city I've visited, I've ordered what the menu stated was a "greek salad" and it was in no comparison to a traditional Chicken Souvlaki. In my search for the perfect Souvlaki, I've noted the components that it has to be comprised of to make it super delish....
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Keep Fruit Fresher, Longer: The Role of Ethylene in Storing Produce

Have you ever wondered why the green bananas you buy in the grocery store turn yellow and then soon get brown spots and change texture from firm to soft? This is all a part of the normal ripening process. Considering that bananas travel a long distance from harvest to our local food markets, there has to be a method of controlling the ripening process so that the consumer can purchase a quality product. The same ripening process occurs with locally grown produce. Large commercial produce vendors have storage rooms where they regulate the amount of an odorless, colorless gas called ethylene that controls the ripening process.
Skin CareBHG

Stay Fresh All Summer Long with Natural Deodorants

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
Recipesuiargonaut.com

Crumbs: Easy Homemade Chicken Dumpling Soup

If meal planning for the week stresses you out, here is a recipe that makes plenty of delicious leftovers to save you some cooking time later. Feel free to pair it with a baguette or some cornbread. Prep time: 1 hour. Ingredients: . 1 container of chicken broth. 2 tablespoons of...
Recipeshowsweeteats.com

Summertime Grilled Corn and Crab Pasta Salad.

This grilled corn and crab pasta salad recipe is summer in a dish! Crisp, refreshing and perfect for the warm summer weather. It can be a BBQ party dish, a part of your dinner tonight or even lunch today! Delish!. I’m dubbing this the year of pasta salad!. Today we’re...
Marengo, OHmorrowcountysentinel.com

Fresh produce is popular at Marengo store

MARENGO — Dollar General employee Grace Row said they keep produce very fresh with three deliveries of produce every week. The lettuce, tomatoes and other fresh fruits and vegetables fly off the shelves so that many bins were empty Monday morning when a truck dropped off a delivery of several boxes and crates of fresh produce.
LifestyleSimply Recipes

How to Store Lettuce and Keep it Fresh for a Long Time

It used to be the case that half the lettuce I bought wound up in the compost bin and not in my salad bowl. Once I got a tad less lazy and learned how to prep lettuce for optimal storage, I found it kept longer—in some cases, nearly a few weeks!
Saint Louis, MOgrocerydive.com

Fresh Thyme to open local-focused concept store

Fresh Thyme Market plans to open a new concept store in the historic Foundry area of St. Louis, Missouri, according to a company news release. The specialty grocer plans to stock 1,000 local products in the store, including numerous "hyperlocal" items sourced from the St. Louis region. The store will also feature a broad assortment of Meijer brand items.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Why Grocery Store Bagels Taste So Different From Fresh

Bagels are a supreme food, and we stand by that bold statement. They're deliciously bready and, ideally, a little chewy (hello, freshly made and perfected dough). Swipe some melty butter over them or add your favorite flavor of cream cheese, salmon, or lox, and you can rest easy knowing the rest of your day will be a good one.
Recipesrachaelraymag.com

Chicken Salad with Fennel & Favas

This recipe originally appeared in our Summer 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. 1 cup coarsely chopped celery and leaves, plus a few ribs from the heart, thinly sliced on an angle. 1/2 onion, thinly sliced. 1 fennel bulb, cored and very thinly sliced or sliced on a mandoline. 1...
RecipesABC News

How to make a fresh summer garden vegetable board

Fresh garden vegetables at their peak in summer are a wonderful way to enjoy a healthy and vibrant edible arrangement. Charcuterie and food stylist pro-Amanda Starley, of Social Spreads, has several ways to display produce and snacks on one big sharable platter. The Texas-based business owner, who sells boards, boxes,...
Home & Gardenruralsprout.com

How to Keep Fresh Supermarket Herbs Alive Forever

There’s nothing better than fresh herbs to flavor your food, and when the supermarket sells them in cute little pots, they’re pretty irresistible, especially for those of us who love to garden!. Have you ever brought these herbs home from the store, hoping they would supply you with fresh leaves...
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Sticky Honey Soy Baked Chicken

Honey Soy Baked Chicken is a good one for busy weeknights and lazy Sundays. Just mix up a simple honey-soy-garlic sauce, pour it over chicken and bake in the oven. It comes a sweet, salty, sticky chicken dinner – just the sort of flavours everybody loves!. Quick-to-prepare baked chicken recipes...
Recipesgreensboro.com

Hot pepper flakes add zesty punch to sweet, spicy tuna dish

Fresh tuna is coated with a sweet and spicy sauce for this quick summer supper. Vinegar sweetened with a little sugar, raisins, capers and sweet red onions is the base of the sauce. Hot pepper flakes add a zesty punch. Frozen peas are used in the brown rice side dish....

Comments / 0

Community Policy