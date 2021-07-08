$3 Million Caltech Center to Advance At-Home Health Care Technology
A multi-institution partnership that includes Caltech aims to develop clinically validated technologies to remotely monitor patient health. Caltech, the University of Arizona, Baylor College of Medicine, and USC have joined together to create a new National Science Foundation (NSF) center that aims to shift health care from a model that requires patients to receive care in a hospital or doctor’s office to a model in which patients manage their health from home.www.pasadenanow.com
