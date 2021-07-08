Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

$3 Million Caltech Center to Advance At-Home Health Care Technology

By ROBERT PERKINS, Caltech
pasadenanow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multi-institution partnership that includes Caltech aims to develop clinically validated technologies to remotely monitor patient health. Caltech, the University of Arizona, Baylor College of Medicine, and USC have joined together to create a new National Science Foundation (NSF) center that aims to shift health care from a model that requires patients to receive care in a hospital or doctor’s office to a model in which patients manage their health from home.

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering Research#Health Data#Health Care Technology#Caltech Center#Usc#University Of Arizona#C2ship#Nsf Industry#Mechanical Engineering#Surgery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Health Services
Related
Public HealthWashington Post

Health-care providers must mandate that their workers be vaccinated. The Hippocratic oath demands it.

Ashish K. Jha is dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Recently, I accompanied a family member to a cancer clinic at a Boston hospital. We sat together in a full waiting room with 30 or 40 patients and their family members. The sense of fear was palpable. Yes, everyone wore masks and infection rates have fallen dramatically in Massachusetts, but if a single unvaccinated staff member was infected with covid-19, they would put all the patients in that room — many of whom are immunocompromised — at risk of severe illness and potentially death.
WorldPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Technology in hospitals can delay care: what doctors and nurses in South Africa told us

Information and communication technologies can dramatically improve healthcare delivery. They can make communication and exchange of information between healthcare professionals easier. And patients can consult doctors remotely. Some of the most commonly used information and communication technologies in the delivery of healthcare are electronic health records. These digital records are...
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

Center opens to provide mental health care

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis can seek help at the new High Desert Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center. The 9,900 square-foot center, at 415 East Ave. I, opened July 3. The center is adjacent to the High Desert Regional Health Center. The Behavioral...
Temple, TXKilleen Daily Herald

TC receives $2.4 million grant for Health Sciences Center renovations

Temple College will renovate its Health Sciences Centers with a $2.4 million federal grant, officials announced Tuesday. The Temple College grant is one of three Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Recovery Assistance grants awarded to Texas institutions on July 8. The three grants totaled $7.7 million. Temple College...
HealthForbes

Doctors And Human Resources Investing In Telehealth

Eran Orr is the Founder of XRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications. When Covid-19 hit the United States, telehealth became front and center as a method to treat patients remotely, providing care to patients while keeping them and the doctors safe. According to a McKinsey & Company article, telehealth rose 46% in 2020 compared to 2019 when only 11% of U.S. patients used the remote service. The article also notes that since telehealth adoption rates of both patients and doctors are increasing rapidly and telehealth is becoming popular for more than just urgent care, there is $250 billion of health care revenue that could "potentially be virtualized."
Lexington, VAWDBJ7.com

Home health care providers caught in personnel and financial binds

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Last March, we met Curtis McCormick and his professional caregiver, Joyce Alexander. As the pandemic spread, they were both concerned, as Curtis was among the most vulnerable. But now, home health care workers like Joyce and the company she works for face a critical financial bind...
HealthAMA

Telehealth: How to bring warmth to your virtual care visits

Study after study has shown that patients and physicians alike have mostly positive things to say about virtual visits during the pandemic. But as the U.S. health care system remakes itself into one that includes more virtual visits, how can physicians maintain the empathy and “human touch” that are so crucial to a strong patient-physician relationship?
Orange County, CAPosted by
Direct Relief

For Low-Income Patients, Bringing Health Care Home

When Fernando Gallegos arrived at his patient’s house – a standard medication delivery and check-in – he found the man frantic. His patient had accidentally upset his pillboxes, spilling their contents all over the floor. Legally blind and barely able to see colors and shapes, he’d been unable to pick many of them up.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Analytics and Hospital Pharmacies: Building a Successful Program

The requests received for data became more complex, requiring some to move away from just patient use data and incorporate information from multiple sources. — This article was originally published July 20, 2021on PSQH by Matt Phillion. Hospital pharmacies have their work cut out for them. They need to perform...
HealthNews-Medical.net

New digital health technologies could lead to better care for Parkinson’s disease

The use of digital health technologies across health care and drug development has accelerated. A new paper titled "Digital Progression Biomarkers as Novel Endpoints in Clinical Trials: A Multistakeholder Perspective," co-authored by experts across diverse disciplines, highlights how new remote monitoring technologies present a tremendous opportunity to advance digital medicine in health care even further, specifically in Parkinson's disease. This perspective paper is co-authored by the academic leader of the largest funded project for digital technologies in Europe, Professor Lynn Rochester, University of Newcastle; European Medicines Agency (EMA) scientific leader, Dr. Maria Tome; young investigator and Ph.D. candidate Reham Badawy; physician and Parkinson's patient, Dr. Soania Mathur; and Dr. Diane Stephenson, Executive Director of the Critical Path for Parkinson's (CPP) Consortium.
Buffalo, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Health care center struggles to hire primary care physicians

BUFFALO — Health care facilities nationwide are experiencing a shortage of primary care physicians, and Johnson County Healthcare Center is no exception. With the impending retirement of Dr. Mark Schueler, one of the facility’s 15 providers, the Family Medical Center is hoping to fill an opening that requires primary care in the clinic, hospitalist work, emergency room shifts and care in the nursing home, according to the center’s job posting.
Health ServicesForbes

Hospitals Raise $95 Million To Use Patient Data To Improve Medical Treatments

The coronavirus pandemic forced many hospitals to confront an uncomfortable truth: they were sitting on troves of patient data but, despite tens of millions of dollars spent on electronic health records and IT infrastructure, couldn’t extract useful insights to help treat the virus ravaging the wards. This experience was the tipping point that pushed a group of 17 hospitals to come together, including three new members announced this week, to raise $95 million for a startup called Truveta.
Healthlakegazette.net

5 telehealth tips for at-home health care

(BPT) - Telehealth is enabling health care professionals to provide patient care remotely, safely and conveniently through technologies such as a computer, mobile phone or landline telephone more than ever before. This has reduced barriers to care for millions of people who live far away from specialists, have transportation or mobility issues, or are in rural communities or other underserved areas. Many patients and providers are turning to Telehealth.HHS.gov for a one-stop resource to learn about telehealth care offerings, best practices for visits and to find answers to common questions.
Food & DrinksNews-Medical.net

Community health workers play an integral role in identifying patients' social needs

Addressing patients' health-related social needs, like housing and food security, is integral to patient care. Federally Qualified Health Centers are leaders in screening for and addressing patients' health-related social needs. However, screening practices vary. This variation is relatively unexplored, particularly with regards to organizational and state policy influences. Study authors conducted in-person, qualitative interviews at Michigan FQHCs to examine how screening approaches vary in the context of statewide social needs screening initiatives and structural factors. They identified four themes:
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Diagnosis: malformation of a health care system

In recent years, we have seen a magnificent increase in the accuracy of medical diagnoses. As the most compelling example, l propose the diagnosis provided by our country’s top clinicians with regard to what ails our health care system. Seasoned veterans of outpatient clinics, emergency rooms, intensive care units, hospital wards, and operating suites, they have focused their finely honed diagnostic acumen on themselves, their colleagues, and the system in which they practice. In this context, the dictum, “physician, heal thyself,” was never more profound. They have published their authoritative evaluations and recommendations for all to read.
Portland, ORbenefitspro.com

Health care at home: Patients want it, COVID boosted it, and it works

The patient lived way back in the hills to the west of Portland, OR. The primary care physician, a nurse practitioner, wound around the back roads, nosed her car up the shrub-lined drive to the low-slung home, and parked. With medical black bag in hand, she was invited in by the patient’s niece for his regular check-up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy