$3 Million Caltech Center to Advance At-Home Health Care Technology

Eran Orr is the Founder of XRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications. When Covid-19 hit the United States, telehealth became front and center as a method to treat patients remotely, providing care to patients while keeping them and the doctors safe. According to a McKinsey & Company article, telehealth rose 46% in 2020 compared to 2019 when only 11% of U.S. patients used the remote service. The article also notes that since telehealth adoption rates of both patients and doctors are increasing rapidly and telehealth is becoming popular for more than just urgent care, there is $250 billion of health care revenue that could "potentially be virtualized."