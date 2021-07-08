Visually impaired woman says lack of transportation, sidewalks prevent handicapped from living ‘enriching’ life in Ocala

Until 3pm every day except Mondays and Fridays, I’m at home. As a person with low vision, I no longer have a car or drivers license. There are no sidewalks between my home and shopping, and although I have a handicap scooter, I don’t feel safe nor do I believe it right for me to drive it in the streets, so it sits in the garage. I have to call 3 days in advance to get a ride on the handicap bus, but it doesn’t run on weekends. My 80 year old husband holds down a strenuous full-time job, and he is often too tired to take me places I would like to go, and after 3:00 PM is not good for me, either, as I start our evening meal around 4:30. He goes to bed at 8:00 PM. One cannot have an enriching life experience out in our community only between the hours of 3 and 4:30:pm!