Easy-Install Portable Blackout Curtains
The Sleepout curtain is a portable blackout curtain that protects consumers' valuable sleep cycle by neutralizing light exposure. The curtain is made with premium OEKO-TEX blackout fabric that ensures light can't interrupt the circadian rhythm. Given the importance of sleep and the unfortunate prevalence of poor sleep, the Sleepout curtain is a perfect solution to debilitating sleep troubles. The curtain works particularly well for young children, shift workers, students, travelers, and those with sleep disorders.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0