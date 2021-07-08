IDK Shares New Song With MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, and Jay Electronica: Listen

One of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars is coming back from rapper retirement as promised. Westside Gunn says he is releasing two new projects in 2021 and we are here for it. The Buffalo native and Griselda mastermind is returning to his duties as a solo artist. On Sunday, July 11 he announced on Twitter that he will be hitting his fans with not one but two albums by the end of the year. “Idk who reading this but I’m dropping 2X this year 8/20 & 10/31 #FLYGOD #GXFR #CULTURE #ICON” he wrote.