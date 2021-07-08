Cancel
IDK Shares New Song With MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, and Jay Electronica: Listen

IDK has shared a new song featuring late rap legend MF DOOM, alongside Westside Gunn and Jay Electronica. It’s called “Red” and it appears on IDK’s new album USee4Yourself. The LP follows the Maryland rapper’s 2019 release Is He Real? and features contributions from the late DMX (whose “The Prayer IV” is sampled on “Cry in Church”), Young Thug, Rico Nasty, Swae Lee, and more. Listen to “Red” and the full LP below.

