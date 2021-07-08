Norwich utilities commission should be elected, not appointed

Norwich needs a charter change. The charter states that the City Council shall appoint five members to the Norwich Public Utility Commission for a term of five years each (no term limit). Ratepayers have no say in who these appointees are, unlike the Board of Education members who are voted into office. These political appointees have done an extremely poor job of representing the ratepayers, yet they are reappointed time and time again. When openings occur on the commission, the council keeps this a closely held secret. To see their poor record, one only has to look back to "Derby Gate" and the sexual harassment case swept under the rug or, more recently, $5,000 bonus approved for the general manager. Despite such issues, the commission provides NPU executives the highest-paying jobs in the city.