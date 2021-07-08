Cancel
Research Snapshot: Eerie Quiet

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley Ellis, a research engineer with UNH’s Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space, tests a detector inside Morse Hall’s anechoic chamber, a room lined with pyramid-shaped material that absorbs all sound, radio waves, and electromagnetic radiation. Space scientists rely on this eerily quiet space to block outside interference so they can focus solely on the radio frequency emission of the equipment they are testing, including wireless transmitters, antennas, and other electronic devices.

