Homeless

Northeast Colorado Women’s Connection Summer Luncheon is July 20

By Callie Jones
southplattesentinel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheast Colorado Women’s Connection will have their Summer Luncheon Tuesday, July 20, from noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 915 S. Ninth Ave. Lisa Edmond will share her profound personal story, as well as her knowledge of fitness, all with hope and inspiration. From surviving domestic violence, teen homelessness and health diagnoses, Lisa has learned to find strength, value and you whichever path she walks! You won’t want to miss this one!

