Juicy CBD Beverage Flavors

The McDonald's Australia Birthday Dessert Range has been unveiled by the brand to help celebrate 50-years since the opening of the first location in the country. The menu includes the new Birthday McFlurry alone with the Custard Pie, which are both perfect for indulging one's sweet tooth after a meal or as a one-off dessert. The Birthday McFlurry features the brand's signature soft serve ice cream with caramel sauce and sprinkles within along with pieces of Custard Pie on top, while the Custard Pie is a fried turnover-style treat with a warm custard inside.