Juicy CBD Beverage Flavors
CBD Living launched the latest addition to its fizzy CBD drink lineup with the Black Cherry Sparkling Water release. The enhanced beverage contains 25mg of nano CBD and six essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin B12, zinc, and potassium. The nano composition of the CBD content is facilitated by CBD Living's Proprietary Water Soluble Nano Technology. This technology enables the CBD to be more easily absorbed by the body, increasing the overall efficacy of the wellness supplement.www.trendhunter.com
