Tampa Bay Bucs GM Jason Licht is selling his South Tampa home

A taste of Philadelphia’s legendary Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is closer than you think to opening up here in the Tampa Bay area!. They’re quite popular in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Washington. And now they’re coming to Florida. The closest one to us at the moment is in Atlanta, but they have big plans to enter the Tampa area with over a dozen locations in the works. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop was founded in 1976. They now have over 100 locations around the United States. The first two Tampa area locations will open this summer. One will be in Odessa in Starkey Ranch. The other will be in Lutz at the Willow Bend Towne Center. Others will later open in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Pinellas counties.