Tampa Bay Bucs GM Jason Licht is selling his South Tampa home
A house owned by the guy responsible for hauling in Tom Brady and the rest of the Super Bowl LV winning roster is now for sale in South Tampa. Located at 4406 W Azeele St., the home was built in 2003 and is owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneer General Manager Jason Licht and his wife Blair. The 5,565-square-foot French Provincial estate comes with five bedrooms, and six bathrooms, as well as a built in espresso machine, a wet bar, a game room, a loft area, and a pool.photos.cltampa.com
