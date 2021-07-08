Cancel
Lifestyle

Flowing Coffee Tables

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe & Chair is a multifunction coffee table that transforms into various other pieces of furniture. Its flowing design also allows it to be easily stored, making it suitable for limited spaces or tiny homes. Designed by Taiwan-based Shin Chen, the & Chair is inspired by the shape of the ampersand.

